Covid19 Changes Moms Grocery Shopping Behavior …Probably Forever!
The supermarket isn’t what it used to be. Stores are reformatting to meet the challenge.
The grocers that win post-pandemic will be the ones that deliver a seamless shopping experience across all channels – in-store, online and at curbside pick-up.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing on 6 new studies of grocery shopping behavior, Kerry Lyons, Fortune 500 brand marketing to mom expert, examines future purchasing trends of moms & families in her latest article on M2Moms®-The Constant Conference. Lyons said, “The numbers are stunning: online grocery sales up 40%, eCommerce (delivery & pick up) projected growth to $38 billion this year, and 10-15% online grocery spending growth YTD vs. 3-4% online in 2019. Walmart, Target and Amazon are hiring thousands to keep up with demand. It all means that multi-channel grocery purchasing is here to stay.” M2Moms® – The Constant Conference is a 24/7 online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers build better business with moms and families.
— Kerry Lyons, Mom marketing expert
Lyons continued, “The studies showed that 40% of online shoppers are likely or very likely to continue to purchase via online channels and 78% still prefer to visit a physical location -- either to shop in store or for curbside pickup. While the growth in grocery ecommerce has been massive, the majority of moms will remain loyal to retailers that have brick and mortar locations and a simple, user-friendly online experience to complement it. The grocers that win post-pandemic will be the ones that deliver a seamless shopping experience across all channels – in-store, online and at curbside pick-up. Why? Because, while we all appreciate the ability to order family favorites and supermarket staples from our couch, every once in a while, moms need to get out of the house. My sources included studies from the following: Bain & Co., McKinsey, Coresight Research, Supermarket News, Mercatus, and Incisiv.”
Nan McCann, Founder and Producer of M2Moms® said,” Kerry’s article quantifies the changes in moms current shopping behavior, and provokes us to consider ‘what’s next’. It reflects her long experience with global brands including Unilever, Kellogg, ConAgra, Mondelez and British Airways. I’m looking forward to her follow up article on holiday shopping. Other new M2Moms® articles include: “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”. Advice on avoiding the “7 Mistakes Brands Make When Marketing to Moms”; brand reminders that “Black Lives Matter At Home Too ”; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
