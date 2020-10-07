PLAYTEC PRODUCES VIDEO OUTLINING PROCEDURES TO HELP KEEP RECREATION FACILITIES SAFE FROM HARMFUL PATHOGENS

WhoaZone Worker Disinfects Park

Working with Distribution Partner CRS, PLAYTEC Develops "How To" Video on Treating and Protecting High-Contact Surface Areas at Recreation Facilities Worldwide

VERONA, WI, USA, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLAYTEC ™ LLC and Commercial Recreation Specialists have come together to produce a video outlining proper recommendations and procedures for sanitizing and protecting recreation facilities worldwide. PLAYTEC is the leading manufacturer of antimicrobial products, RECRESOL™ and AQUSOL™, developed specifically for recreation environments. The brief 2:37 minute video demonstrates the application of the products with recommendations on usage and equipment to help recreation operators fight COVID-19 and other harmful pathogens. You can see the video by visiting https://youtu.be/S6NiSC4yv5c With millions of visitors to indoor and outdoor recreation facilities each year, PLAYTEC understood the importance of providing recreational operators with the tools and instructional resources needed to protect their businesses and guests. PLAYTEC products provide an extra layer of protection by eradicating 99.99% of harmful pathogens upon application while providing a durable shield against future contamination. Easy to apply and long-lasting, PLAYTEC solutions reduce daily cleaning routines for additional efficiencies.“We developed this video and recommendations specifically for the recreation marketplace”, says Brent David, Marketing Director for PLAYTEC. “With so much misinformation about COVID-19, and with many companies all claiming to have the proper solutions for solving high-volume, high- traffic businesses, we felt it was important to provide our clients with proven information and tools to properly sanitize and protect their facilities”. David adds, “We wanted to show how best to use our products and further support that PLAYTEC antimicrobial solutions provide safe, effective sanitizing solutions that protect their facility in record time. We wanted our clients to feel confident knowing that we have developed best-in-industry practices to help provide a safe environment for their guests.”PLAYTEC’s antimicrobial solutions offer recreation professionals next-generation technology that provides both sanitation and protection for up to 60 days, enhancing safety and improving productivity.Product benefits include:• Extensively tested, EPA registered• Safe – no leaching, non-toxic, environmentally responsible• Effective against molds, mildews, viruses, bacteria, algae, fungus and more• Residual, long-term efficacy – protects surfaces and lasts up to 60 days• Economical – ready to use or dilute with easy-to-use application“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with PLAYTEC, a leading biochemistry company”, says Ron Romens, CEO at Commercial Recreation Specialists. “Their desire to educate and develop proper guidelines for product use and application is paramount to providing our clients safety and security for their facilities and their guests.” He adds, “As a distributor of PLAYTEC products, we are happy to say that we now have a complete line of products and usage recommendations available to recreation operators who seek to provide proven protection for their guests.”For more information, please visit www.playtecsolutions.com or www.crs4rec.com About PLAYTEC Solutions: PLAYTEC is the first antimicrobial solutions company created by recreation specialists for the recreation and institutional marketplace, combining more than 60 years industry experience with industry-leading biochemists to create effective, safe, affordable solutions to catastrophic contamination issues. PLAYTEC’S solutions use EPA-registered technologies to modify surfaces with long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of dangerous pathogens that can exist on the surfaces of facilities. PLAYTEC is committed to providing solutions to address the challenges facing recreation operators and to help ensure the health and safety of the communities they serve.For more information, contact PLAYTEC Solutions at (877) 930-0381 or visit www.playtecsolutions.com About Commercial Recreation Specialists: CRS is headquartered in Verona, Wisconsin, with representatives in New Jersey, Minnesota, and Nebraska. It serves customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, CRS not only supplies the highest quality equipment, it also offers design, planning, installation, and operations services. The company provides careful analysis of each client’s facility and business goals in order to achieve the best recreation solution possible. CRS delivers unparalleled industry knowledge and proven success in the commercial recreation market with clients including municipalities, schools, YMCAs, athletic facilities, sports venues, amusement parks, family entertainment centers, campgrounds, resorts, summer camps, zoos and other recreation venues.For more information, contact the CRS corporate office at (877) 896-8442 or visit their website at www.crs4rec.com #######

PLAYTEC & CRS "How to Sanitize and Protect" VIDEO