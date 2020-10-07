How Home Health Care Has Changed Due to COVID-19

COVID has made the job of home health care much harder for at-home care workers, through both new regulations and also due to an excess of demand.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 has left many industries scrambling to reassemble themselves as they adapt to the new normal, and at home health care is no exception. While many people assume that health care workers and jobs are safe from the industry backlash of COVID, they would be mistaken. COVID has made the job of home health care much harder for at-home care workers, not only through new regulations that are in place, but also due to an excess of demand for at home services.Especially here in Ontario, where COVID-19 hit particularly hard in nursing homes, people are now requesting more and more at home care for themselves or for loved ones. Due to fear of the virus, people are avoiding hospitals more and more, instead opting for tele-health and at home treatment if available. For those who would otherwise be looking at palliative care, many are opting to stay at home instead and hiring at-home nurses and personal support workers. This is putting a large amount of strain on home health care companies, in a noticeably short amount of time.While usually companies will have years to adapt to changes in the market, the COVID pandemic has turned the home health care industry upside down within a matter of months. This is putting at-home nursing companies through a stressful period, as they can be having trouble even keeping up with material needs, in addition to the man hours. Thankfully, there are at home health care equipment providers that are stepping up to the task and helping to make sure that at home medical equipment is better available for those who need it.Ecommerce has played a large role in helping home health care equipment providers get their equipment to those in need more easily, in an otherwise troubling time. By having online ordering available, these companies make researching and finding the necessary equipment less of a burden for those who are already going through tough times. For those who have a loved one who needs home healthcare, having to deal with the stress of locating, purchasing, and arranging transport for at home medical equipment is not a welcome burden. By simplifying the process, ecommerce home medical equipment providers offer a crucial service to those who need it.The move to ecommerce home health care equipment solutions was inevitable, given how the world is moving more and more online, but COVID has taken a change that would normally happen over 5 years, and made it happen over 5 months. Thankfully, home health care equipment providers have been working hard to make sure that they are adapting to the changing market and industry to continue to provide an essential service.