66Kix Concert Tour Continues Oct. 17 in Miami, OK at Historical Landmark Coleman Theatre

The 66KIx Tour Continues as a Covid Responsible Concert Series - Oct. 17 in Miami, OK at the Coleman Theatre

Coleman Theatre Hosts First 66Kix Concert Since Covid - Utilizes Revolutionary Air Sanitizing Systems

Tested air sterilizers invented by our sponsor, Noitavonne, will be circulating continually. In addition when entering, folks will walk through a sterilizing fog that kills viruses instantly.” — Sam Sibala, 66Kix Executive Producer

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noitavonne Inc. announces its sponsorship of the first 66Kix Tour Concert since its spring interruption: Saturday, October 17 at the historical landmark Coleman Theater -103 North Main in Miami, Oklahoma. Now with all new, tested and proven air sterilizers throughout the theater and distance seating, the 66Kix Tour continues its mission honoring local musical legends, while showcasing a new generation of gifted artists. Performing at the premier 66Kix rebirth concert will be: Grammy considered Travis Bond; Franklin Birt; Mix Hawk; Zac Wenzel; and special surprise guest local musicians. Doors open at 7pm for the 7:30-11pm show. Proceeds benefit FreedomGirlsFoundation.org for the betterment of veterans.

“We have three and a half hours of music lined up in the safest public environment available today,” Sam Sibala, 66Kix Executive Producer says. “This is a Covid responsible concert series. Tested air sterilizers invented by our sponsor, Noitavonne, will be circulating continually. In addition when entering, folks will walk through a sterilizing fog that kills viruses instantly. Of course we will be following our social distancing CDC guidelines.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, seniors and students are discounted to $15, and will be sold at the door and online from the 66Kix event display at: http://www.colemantheatre.org

“Route 66 Wireless will be broadcasting this entire concert in real time via 4K video, and the show will provide content for an all new local entertainment channel,” Sibala says. “In addition to showcasing the theater’s state-of-the art air purification system, our sponsor, Noitavonne will be demonstrating their new electric scooters and motorcycles that will be available to the Grand Lake area very soon.” Web viewers can watch the concert at http://www.66KiXtour.com

“Our tickets will be funding the Freedom Girls Foundation which provides assistance programs for veterans,” Sibala says. For more information about Freedom Girls Foundation go to: http://www.freedomgirlsfoundation.com

For more information about the 66Kix Concert series contact: Sam Sibala (918)853-8587 or go to: 66KixTour.com

About Noitavonne, Inc.

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Noitavonne provides consulting services to entities seeking to expand upon its vast knowledge of product development resources. The company currently serves the Utility, Education, Hospitality and General Consumer sectors utilizing its products, expertise in the areas of system design and product development. http://www.noitavonne.com

About the 66Kix Tour

The purpose of the 66Kix Tour is to pay tribute to songwriters and musicians in each of the eight states that Route66 traverses, honoring musical legends while showcasing a new generation of gifted artists. The tour is hosted in various Route 66 destinations, such as concert venues, roadside cafes and restaurants, as well as tourist attractions on the Mother Road and the tribute songs will be sung by the best of local musicians and vocalists in each state. The Oklahoma Edition will honor legendary songwriters: Leaon Russell, JJ Cale, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, etc. The series provides a new platform for local songwriters to perform original songs, that are captured on video and audio recordings allowing new 4K video content for an all new local digital entertainment channel. This new local channel will stimulate entertainment and economies throughout Route 66 communities. www.66KixTour.com

Travis Bond Live - "Ain't Leavin' Quietly"