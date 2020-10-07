Capital One and ATA, LLC Join Data Community DC as Title Sponsors for Data Week DC 2020

Data Week DC 2020 is October 13th through October 17th - Go to the Events Calendar @ www.DataWeekDC.com Capital One is a Title Sponsor of Data Week DC 2020 ATA, LLC is a Title Sponsor of Data Week DC 2020

Data Week DC returns in 2020 October 13th through October 17th with broad business and community support targeting Data Literacy - www.DataWeekDC.com

Capital One (NYSE:COF)

What we’ve learned this past year is that digital transformation is now an imperative.” — Craig Parisot, Chair of the Data Week DC Steering Committee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Community DC (DC2) is pleased to announce that Data Week DC is returning in 2020 and will take place October 13th through October 17th. We are delighted that ATA, LLC has returned as a title sponsor and welcome Capital One, a leading financial institution engaging the data science community regionally and nationally. “Events such as this are only made possible through the support of our business community,” said Lauren Amos, President of Data Community DC. “We welcome the leadership of Capital One and ATA to Data Week DC. Along with their financial support, we will continue offering valuable content free of charge to DC area data professionals.” All proceeds from Data Week DC go to Data Community DC – a 501(3)(C).

During the five days that comprise Data Week DC (Tuesday through Saturday), the DC-area data community is producing events addressing data science topics of interest to data professionals, data consumers, and the general public. Events are crowd-sourced from academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, corporations and government agency personnel by members of the DC2 community. This year, we encourage virtual events so that Data Week DC can proceed in a manner respecting public health and safety while extending our content to a global audience. “What we’ve learned this past year is that digital transformation is now an imperative. Anyone with an Internet connection can participate in Data Week DC and hear lessons learned, exchange ideas; bringing new voices to new people,” said Craig Parisot, Chair of the Data Week DC Steering Committee.

BACKGROUND

In 2017 when Craig Parisot and Sean Gonzalez founded DC DATACON it was to fill a need in bringing the data practitioners of our region together for the ‘big conversation’ about data science to complement DC2’s vibrant meet-up culture. The goal then, as it is now, was to highlight the strength and opportunity that is the region’s data science ecosystem. “After two successful years of DC DATACON and a great launch of Data Week DC in 2019, we are excited to see support building for Data Week DC 2020,” said Janet Dobbins, Steering Committee Member and former President of DC2.

CALL TO ACTION

Data Week DC 2020 is a call to action for the DC Data Community and our friends and colleagues across the country to address the criticality of Data Literacy. While any data science related topic is welcome, in 2020, we are taking the added step and requesting events that address topics of particular relevance during this time of societal change and development, such as: Closing the Digital Divide, Promoting Digital Readiness, Promoting Social Justice, Data for Good Governance, Ethics in Data, Skill Building, and Digital Careers. Also, given the role our region’s data professionals have had in battling the global pandemic, we are excited to learn more about their work during the week’s events.

YOU CAN PRESENT

We are accepting event submissions up to the first day of Data Week on the 13th. New events are posted in less than 24 hours with a number of events and organizations already on the calendar. Among our event producers, we are pleased to welcome A3.ai; ATA, LLC; Capital One; Coherent Logic; Deep Learning Adventures; Prime.ai; U.S. Census Open Innovation Labs, and Silectis. We also welcome leaders from a number of our DC2 Meetups, including Data Science DC, Data Visualization DC, DataOps DC, Statistical Seminars DC, and Data Education DC. You can access the events calendar at www.DataWeekDC.com.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNITY DC

A non-profit 501(3)(c) organization with more than 23,000 data professionals in the DMV, committed to connecting and promoting the work of our members by fostering education, opportunity, and professional development through high-quality, community-driven events, resources, products and services. This on-going conversation addresses a diverse range of data science topics. Events occur at various locations across the region. Learn more about Data Community DC, our calendar of events, our leaders and our sponsors at www.datacommunitydc.org.