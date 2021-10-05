Data Week DC Returns October 6th through October 10th with ATA, LLC and Prefect as Title Sponsors

Thank you to our Title Sponsors ATA, LLC; Prefect.io; and Data Community DC We are proud to welcome Prefect.io to Data Week DC as a 2021 Title Sponsor ATA, LLC has been with us since the beginning and returns to Data Week DC as a 2021 Title Sponsor

All events are on-line and free. GO TO www.DataWeekDC.com to see the event calendar and get all the information you need to participate.

Digital transformation remains an imperative for organizations and individuals alike.” — Craig Parisot, Chair of the Data Week DC Steering Committee

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Community DC (DC2) is pleased to announce that Data Week DC is returning in 2021 with events kicking off tomorrow, October 6th, and running through October 10th. We are pleased that ATA, LLC has returned as a title sponsor and welcome Prefect, a dataflow automation platform that is the easiest way to build, run, and monitor data pipelines at scale. “Events such as this are only made possible through the support of our business community,” said Lauren Amos, President of Data Community DC. “We welcome the leadership of Prefect and ATA to Data Week DC. Along with their financial support, we will continue offering valuable content free of charge to DC area data professionals.” All proceeds from Data Week DC go to Data Community DC – a 501(3)(C).

During the five days that comprise Data Week DC (Wednesday through Sunday), the DC-area data community is producing events addressing data science topics of interest to data professionals, data consumers, and the general public. Events are crowd-sourced from academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, corporations and government agency personnel by members of the DC2 community. This year, all events are again virtual as we respect public health and safety while extending our content to a global audience. “Digital transformation remains an imperative for organizations and individuals alike. Anyone with an Internet connection can participate in Data Week DC and hear lessons learned, exchange ideas; bringing new voices to new people,” said Craig Parisot, Chair of the Data Week DC Steering Committee and Chief Executive Officer of ATA, LLC, a company providing full stack data science solutions in 21 states.

BACKGROUND

In 2017 when Craig Parisot and Sean Gonzalez founded DC DATACON it was to fill a need in bringing the data practitioners of our region together for the ‘big conversation’ about data science to complement DC2’s vibrant meet-up culture. The goal then, as it is now, was to highlight the strength and opportunity that is the region’s data science ecosystem. “After two successful years of DC DATACON and a great launch of Data Week DC in 2019, we are excited to see support building for Data Week DC 2021,” said Janet Dobbins, Steering Committee Member and former President of DC2.

WHAT’S IN STORE FOR 2021

Among our event producers, we are pleased to welcome Mathematica, Career Confidence and Adam Ross Nelson as well as leaders from a number of our DC2 Meetups, including Data Science DC, Data Visualization DC, DataOps DC, Statistical Seminars DC, and Women Who Code. Individual events taking place over the five day period are addressing topics such as the future of data visualization, using machine learning for fraud detection, an introduction to R, and machine learning workflow automation. There are also a number of sessions focused on career transition, career planning and building and maintaining professional networks. All events are free and open. You can access the events calendar at www.DataWeekDC.com.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNITY DC

A non-profit 501(3)(c) organization with more than 23,000 data professionals in the DMV, committed to connecting and promoting the work of our members by fostering education, opportunity, and professional development through high-quality, community-driven events, resources, products and services. This on-going conversation addresses a diverse range of data science topics. Events occur at various locations across the region. Learn more about Data Community DC, our calendar of events, our leaders and our sponsors at www.datacommunitydc.org.

Take advantage of this incredible line-up of FREE, on-line content designed by data professionals for data professionals.