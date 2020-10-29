Harrisburg Orthodontist Offering Teens & Families Affordable Braces

Harrisburg orthodontist is offering affordable braces to teens and adults.

Braces in Harrisburg from Exeter Orthodontics cost only $3,995 and include x-rays, retainers, and repairs.

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable braces in Harrisburg are available for teens and adults. Exeter Orthodontics has six locations across eastern Pennsylvania, including one office in Harrisburg. The practice is celebrated for offering braces at one all-inclusive price of $3,995.

“Included in our price are x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs,” explains Dr. John Yoffe, Harrisburg orthodontist. “During a consultation, patients will have x-rays taken and we’ll discuss their treatment plan.”

Most patients wear braces for up to two years. They have a higher success rate than Invisalign because they are attached to the teeth and can’t be removed. Meanwhile, new technology has made them more comfortable.

To learn more about braces in Harrisburg, request a consultation with Exeter Orthodontics. Dr. Yoffe will help answer your questions and walk you through your treatment.

To schedule your appointment, visit https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Exton, Springfield, Allentown, Reading, and Easton.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

