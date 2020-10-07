Warner issues public notice as Voter Registration Deadline nears

Charleston, W.Va. — In order to participate in the Nov. 3 General Election, an eligible citizen of the state must be registered to vote. The last day to register to vote in West Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13. It is also the last day for a current voter to update their registration if they've moved to a different address, changed their name since the last election or wish to update their party affiliation.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, eligible citizens can now register to vote online anytime by going to GoVoteWV.com – an official website for the WVSOS office. Registered voters are also encouraged to check their voter registration at the same website to ensure their address and other information is correct and to confirm eligibility to vote. Eligible citizens may also contact their county clerk's office to register by using an approved voter registration application.

"Please don't wait until the last minute to register to vote," Warner said. "Call your county clerk for a paper registration form or go online to GoVoteWV.com. It really is just that easy in West Virginia."

According to Warner, there are currently 1,256,339 registered voters in West Virginia. In the last 44 months, Warner worked with the state's 55 county clerks to register more than 201,000 new voters. At the same time, nearly 192,000 deceased, duplicate, out of state and convicted felon registration files have been cancelled in from the Statewide Voter Registration System.

In-person early voting in West Virginia begins on Oct. 21 and runs through Oct. 31. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

"We are asking all voters to make a plan to vote. Encourage your family members, friends and neighbors to make a plan as well," Warner said.

For more information regarding voting regulations in West Virginia, visit GoVoteWV.com.