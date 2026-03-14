Secretary of State Kris Warner announces mobile office hours in four counties for the month of March; He will be available in Marion County on March 16th

Mobile Office Hours for the month of March will take place in Cabell, Greenbrier, Marion, and Mineral Counties on Monday, March 16, from 11:00am to 1:00pm as follows:

Cabell County

A.D. Lewis Community Center

1405 A.D. Lewis Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701

WVSOS Field Representative Traci McComas



Greenbrier County

Rupert Community Center

557 Nicholas Street

Rupert, WV 25984

WVSOS Field Representative Stephen Snyder



Marion County

1201 Locust Avenue

Fairmont, WV 26554

WVSOS Field Representative Sarah Smith



Mineral County

Mineral County Commission Annex

68 Armstrong Street

Keyser, WV 26726

WVSOS Field Representative Lexi Brown



A WVSOS staff member will be available to assist citizens with voter registration, new business registration, how to file an Annual Report, and any other question or inquiry someone may have for the WV Secretary of State's Office.

Secretary Warner will join Field Representative Sarah Smith in Marion County. He will be available to talk with the public at the Falcon Center at Fairmont State University from 11:00am until 1:00pm.