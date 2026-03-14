Secretary of State Kris Warner announces mobile office hours in four counties for the month of March; He will be available in Marion County on March 16th
Mobile Office Hours for the month of March will take place in Cabell, Greenbrier, Marion, and Mineral Counties on Monday, March 16, from 11:00am to 1:00pm as follows:
Cabell County
A.D. Lewis Community Center
1405 A.D. Lewis Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
WVSOS Field Representative Traci McComas
Greenbrier County
Rupert Community Center
557 Nicholas Street
Rupert, WV 25984
WVSOS Field Representative Stephen Snyder
Marion County
1201 Locust Avenue
Fairmont, WV 26554
WVSOS Field Representative Sarah Smith
Mineral County
Mineral County Commission Annex
68 Armstrong Street
Keyser, WV 26726
WVSOS Field Representative Lexi Brown
A WVSOS staff member will be available to assist citizens with voter registration, new business registration, how to file an Annual Report, and any other question or inquiry someone may have for the WV Secretary of State's Office.
Secretary Warner will join Field Representative Sarah Smith in Marion County. He will be available to talk with the public at the Falcon Center at Fairmont State University from 11:00am until 1:00pm.
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