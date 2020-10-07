eHome Counseling Group Names Chief Medical Advisor
Columbia University's Dr. Gerald Hurowitz Appointed to Key Role for a metrics-based, virtual tele-behavioral health counseling company
I'm very impressed by eHome Counseling Group's proven effectiveness in treating all mental health conditions, particularly more severe conditions like PTSD and addiction.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHome Counseling Group, a metrics-based, virtual behavioral health counseling company, has selected Gerald Hurowitz, M.D. as the company’s Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Hurowitz is a practicing psychiatrist in New York City specializing in psychopharmacology and neuropsychiatry. He is Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and has been on the faculty at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons for thirty years. He is also a founder of M3 Information, a mental health information technology company.
— Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, Chief Medical Advisor, eHome Counseling
Brad Rex, President and CEO of eHome Counseling Group, states, “Gerry Hurowitz is an innovator and leader in measurement based care for behavioral health. He has seen first hand the need for new evidence based approaches to mental healthcare and led the charge in his profession. We are thrilled to have his significant wisdom and expertise to inform our clinical practices and ensure exceptional outcomes.”
Dr. Hurowitz led a team that created a comprehensive assessment to quantitatively measure the risk of diagnosis for a number of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD and substance use disorder, among others. “I have seen how eHome Counseling has incorporated measurement based care into their tele-behavioral health platform and been very impressed by their proven effectiveness in treating all mental health conditions, particularly more severe conditions like PTSD and addiction.”
He continued, “They combine the best counseling professionals with analytics and innovative technology to deliver highly accessible, convenient and confidential care. This is particularly important now due to the dramatic increase in mental health needs due to COVID 19.”
Dr. Hurowitz received a Master’s Degree in Philosophy from NYU, an MD from Jefferson Medical College, and a Bachelor of Arts (Physics & Philosophy) from Yale University. He attended the NYU/Bellevue residency in psychiatry in New York City, where he served as Chief Resident. He has authored several articles in psychopharmacology and neuropsychiatry, and presented on these topics in a wide range of venues.
Rex concludes, “The pandemic has demonstrated the benefits of quality counseling delivered by face to face video. eHome Counseling is in the forefront of providing the best mental healthcare to the most people. Dr. Hurowitz is a highly respected authority in behavioral health, and we are excited to welcome him to our incredible team.”
About eHome Counseling Group
eHome Counseling Group is a nationwide virtual counseling network based in Orlando, FL that provides anytime, anywhere mental health treatment with the highest quality licensed therapists. We offer a convenient, confidential, highly effective alternative to traditional office-based counseling programs using a HIPAA-compliant, customer friendly, integrated platform, with counseling sessions from the convenience of a person’s home, office, or anywhere comfortable for them. Our unique offerings deliver high client/counselor engagement with a <10% no show rate and proven effectiveness verified by external research. We make it easy to get help. For more information, visit www.eHomeGroup.com.
