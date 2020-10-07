Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,437 in the last 365 days.

eHome Counseling Group Names Chief Medical Advisor

Columbia's Dr. Gerald Hurowitz is named the Chief Medical Advisor for eHome Counseling Group, a behavioral, tele-health company specializing in convenient, confidential mental health counseling.

Columbia's Dr. Gerald Hurowitz is named the Chief Medical Advisor for eHome Counseling Group

Brad Rex, President & CEO, eHome Counseling Group

Brad Rex, President & CEO, eHome Counseling Group

eHome Counseling Group logo

eHome Counseling Group logo

Columbia University's Dr. Gerald Hurowitz Appointed to Key Role for a metrics-based, virtual tele-behavioral health counseling company

I'm very impressed by eHome Counseling Group's proven effectiveness in treating all mental health conditions, particularly more severe conditions like PTSD and addiction.”
— Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, Chief Medical Advisor, eHome Counseling
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHome Counseling Group, a metrics-based, virtual behavioral health counseling company, has selected Gerald Hurowitz, M.D. as the company’s Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Hurowitz is a practicing psychiatrist in New York City specializing in psychopharmacology and neuropsychiatry. He is Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and has been on the faculty at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons for thirty years. He is also a founder of M3 Information, a mental health information technology company.

Brad Rex, President and CEO of eHome Counseling Group, states, “Gerry Hurowitz is an innovator and leader in measurement based care for behavioral health. He has seen first hand the need for new evidence based approaches to mental healthcare and led the charge in his profession. We are thrilled to have his significant wisdom and expertise to inform our clinical practices and ensure exceptional outcomes.”

Dr. Hurowitz led a team that created a comprehensive assessment to quantitatively measure the risk of diagnosis for a number of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD and substance use disorder, among others. “I have seen how eHome Counseling has incorporated measurement based care into their tele-behavioral health platform and been very impressed by their proven effectiveness in treating all mental health conditions, particularly more severe conditions like PTSD and addiction.”

He continued, “They combine the best counseling professionals with analytics and innovative technology to deliver highly accessible, convenient and confidential care. This is particularly important now due to the dramatic increase in mental health needs due to COVID 19.”

Dr. Hurowitz received a Master’s Degree in Philosophy from NYU, an MD from Jefferson Medical College, and a Bachelor of Arts (Physics & Philosophy) from Yale University. He attended the NYU/Bellevue residency in psychiatry in New York City, where he served as Chief Resident. He has authored several articles in psychopharmacology and neuropsychiatry, and presented on these topics in a wide range of venues.

Rex concludes, “The pandemic has demonstrated the benefits of quality counseling delivered by face to face video. eHome Counseling is in the forefront of providing the best mental healthcare to the most people. Dr. Hurowitz is a highly respected authority in behavioral health, and we are excited to welcome him to our incredible team.”



About eHome Counseling Group

eHome Counseling Group is a nationwide virtual counseling network based in Orlando, FL that provides anytime, anywhere mental health treatment with the highest quality licensed therapists. We offer a convenient, confidential, highly effective alternative to traditional office-based counseling programs using a HIPAA-compliant, customer friendly, integrated platform, with counseling sessions from the convenience of a person’s home, office, or anywhere comfortable for them. Our unique offerings deliver high client/counselor engagement with a <10% no show rate and proven effectiveness verified by external research. We make it easy to get help. For more information, visit www.eHomeGroup.com.

Amy Elliot
eHome Counseling, LLC
+1 407-325-3497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

eHome Counseling Group Names Chief Medical Advisor

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.