Murray Outraises Carney

Outpouring of Small Donations Show Delawareans Rallying Behind Murray

Delawareans want a change. They are tired of one-party rule and career politicians who take their marching orders from special interest groups and lobbyists. ” — Julianne Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Republican gubernatorial nominee, Julianne Murray announced that her campaign has outraised Democrat John Carney. According to campaign finance reports filed, Murray raised $114,472.51. Her fundraising juggernaut was fueled by small donors from across Delaware who are tired of career politicians running state government. A challenger outraising an incumbent is extremely unusual and a large indicator of vulnerability for the incumbent. This is the second time Murray has outraised Carney.

This latest report shows the momentum that the Murray campaign is generating. This week she was endorsed by former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and 60 Plus. This followed an earlier endorsement by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“Delawareans want a change,” said Julianne Murray. “They are tired of one-party rule and career politicians who take their marching orders from special interest groups and lobbyists. This latest fundraising report demonstrates that. Citizens across the state are coming together to help this campaign and make sure that our message gets out.”

“Everywhere I go, voters are responding to my message of getting Delaware moving again with a fresh start,” continued Murray. “They don’t want a governor who makes the special interests and lobbyists the winners and the people the losers. They want a Governor who will stand with them and get things done like Pete duPont.”