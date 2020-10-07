Mathew Knowles & Michael Kay Kiladejo Join MePlaylist’s Exec Team
Nigerian streaming platform, MePlaylist, announces the appointment of Mathew Knowles and Michael Kay Kiladejo in global exec roles
I'm proud to partner with two incredible African men in a space dominated by those that don't look like us. We aim to bring awareness to the many incredible artists & plethora of African music genres”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the announcement earlier this year of their investments in Africa’s one-of-a-kind on-demand music streaming startup, MePlaylist, Mathew Knowles and Michael Kay Kiladejo, will now play key exec roles in the fast-growing DSP. Both spoke of their optimism and excitement for the growth of streaming in the wider African market on a dedicated panel at this year’s Midem Digital in June.
Mathew Knowles becomes President, Global Marketing and Communications, leading and delivering all global marketing and communication initiatives, to position MePlaylist as a key player on the international music streaming landscape for the Nigerian-born, global-facing platform. He will remain based in the US.
Widely recognized in the industry for his effective approach in developing and promoting award-winning artists, from his iconic daughters Beyoncé and Solange to Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire and Destiny’s Child, Knowles has achieved record sales exceeding 450 million records worldwide. He has garnered countless awards for his business achievements in the music industry, and in community partnerships. Knowles is CEO and Founder, Music World Entertainment.
In addition to his glittering entertainment industry career, Knowles is also a passionate and dedicated educator. With an MBA in Strategic Planning and Organizational Culture and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Cornerstone Christian Bible College, he has held professorships at multiple universities. He taught both undergraduate and graduate courses on the entertainment industry and entrepreneurship at Texas Southern University. He currently teaches in the School of Business at Prairie View A&M University,The Art Institute and University of Houston.
Mathew says, "l look forward to my new role with MePlaylist. It gives me a deep sense of pride to partner with two incredible African men in a music streaming space that is dominated by those that don't look like us. The Black Lives Matter movement has to be entrepreneurial as well as social; with domestic and international reach. Our goal at MePlaylist is to bring awareness to the many incredible artists and plethora of African music genres. We want to take African music out of the generalized "World Music" category and give it the many powerful voices it deserves. We aim to make MePlaylist a worldwide platform where all genres of music will be represented and celebrated.”
Based in London, Michael Kay Kiladejo assumes the role of President, Global Licensing and Content Acquisition. Michael will generate leads, engaging global content delivery partners and rights holders to make trending and multiple genres available to MePlaylist users.
Michael began his career in music as a teenage songwriter signed to Sony in the ‘90s and co- founded the label, Sony Music publishing (UK). Releases from his TRE record label have recently included Afrobeats tracks with Demola and Davido, and has a catalogue of recordings and releases by rappers, Jim Jones, Tech 9, and Kismet Brown. He played a major part in the writing, production and development of the girl group "Choice", whose lead singer is now better known to the world as Pink. The group signed to Laface records and Pink's debut album, Can't Take Me Home, went multi-platinum. Michael also consulted on the early development of Amy Winehouse, and has worked with artists, including Jermaine Stewart, Narada Michael Walden, and Kool & the Gang. He is Managing Partner, Music World International.
Michael says, “My career and passion have often led me along the path to the discovery of exciting new artists, in the earliest stages of their careers, that have gone on to become both globally significant and transformative in their impact on popular culture. So it’s immensely gratifying to be embarking on this venture, at a time when Africa holds so much untapped potential to yield the next generation of global superstars. In this moment of great change and growth, it is a huge privilege for me to be working with my esteemed colleagues, to present MePlaylist, a streaming platform whose mission statement is to diversify the menu and enrich the global music palette.”
Speaking on behalf of the MePlaylist Board, Founder and Global Lead, Business Development, Olakunle Oladehin, expressed excitement and optimism about the appointments, commenting that they will boost the platform’s global collaboration opportunities and extend its frontiers way beyond the shores of Africa. In his words, “Our global footprint now matches our business outlook. Very much in line with our company values, this demonstration of inclusion and diversity sets a great tone for what the future will look like.”
MePlaylist has inked deals in the past few months with several music rights owning entities around the world to boost its catalogue by millions of tracks and is currently in talks to add millions more by the end of the year.
