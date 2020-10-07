Maysalward UK starts their Hypercasual Development Activities

Maysalward; leading developer of casual games since 2003 announces the official launch of their new Hypercasual games from their Leamington Spa Studio in the UK

LEAMINGTON SPA, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward - a leading developer and publisher of casual games since 2003 - today proudly announces the official launch of their new and exciting Hyper-Casual games from their Leamington Spa Studio in the UK. Maysalward UK has a roadmap that will produce quality Hyper- Casual games as the company aims to be part of the fast-growing segment for this mobile genre.

Maysalward UK facilitates the design and the development of Hyper-Casual games, aiming to offer a light gameplay that is easy to pick up and play.  Through the main studio, Maysalward is known for its successful portfolio for casual game such as card and board games, and regularly hold a leading position across this genre category in retention and downloads. The company will continue to support and develop its current portfolio of apps and launch new Hyper- Casual titles through Maysalward UK; the Studio that will scale and dominate independently.

Nour KHRAIS, Founder and CEO of Maysalward, commented: “Our team is testing several game ideas, and work has already begun on our first three games live on google play and App Store with the expected release of our more Hyper-Casual before the end of the year. Khrais Added, "The growing popularity of hypercasual games reinforces our plans at Maysalward UK. With the support of our main studio, our Hyper-Casual games are developed fast with agile small teams. We like to go from idea to store in a few weeks and market validate whether games have the potential to become global hits. The games offer a snackable experience to players where they can zone out and relax from the stressful daily rhythm we are all living during COVID-19”.

Maysalward’s strategy is to launch games that can help people to de-stress and keep up the battle against COVID-19, this is why the company was one of the early studios in joining the World Health Organization #PlayApartTogether campaign that aims to encourage and promote physical distancing through launching new games and updates that help users cope and connect virtually. Maysalward UK operation was launched in 2017 to support Maysalward Main Studio efforts to enhance their games UI/UX and since 2020 the company decided to shift the UK operation focus solely on delivering Hyper-Casual titles.

About

Based in Jordan, MRD has proven competency with a wide ranging expertise demonstrated by its comprehensive product and project portfolio which includes cross platform multiplayer games and social network interactive games and applications. Under a glocalized vision, MRD has designed and developed some of the most popular mobile games in the region including cards games such as Balot, Trix and Tarneeb. In addition to board games such as Carrom & Tawla. Casual games & edutainment games are the specialty of MRD. MRD Mobile & Online Games are enabled on technologies ranging from J2ME, Symbian, Blackberry, Android & iOS platforms in addition to online, social, and interactive networks such as Facebook. MRD operates two development studios based in Amman and Irbid and boosts a highly diverse, dedicated and professional workforce of more than 30 developers backed by strong management.

Leading Mobile Game Studio and Publisher MENA

