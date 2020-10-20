The Internet: Are Children In Charge?
Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team International Virtual Summit
Parents and caregivers have to realize their role in protection of children extends to digital environments.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is growing concern related to the online activities of children, globally. With COVID, this has become even greater because children are online more frequently.
Charlene Doak-Gebauer has created a Theory of Digital Supervision for proactive online child protection, which is becoming known internationally. The whole concept embraces the fact that adults have to digitize their parenting skills. "There is too much ownership being given to our children regarding their decisions online. I don't know of any child that can make an executive decision about their dinner or wardrobe, let alone a decision about whom to chat with online", says Doak-Gebauer. She explains that adults are having difficulty in this area, how can we expect our children to make choices when adults are making mistakes in this area themselves?
Charlene is Founder and Chair of a new speaking team called the AICET Council, which stands for Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team, comprised of speakers from Canada, the United States, and Spain. The members are dedicated to the online protection of children and have expertise in areas that support the Theory of Digital Supervision.
The AICET Council is hosting an online international summit called "The Internet: Are Children In Charge?". Doak-Gebauer advises that all parents, grandparents, and professional allies should attend. The take aways are numerous. "We can no longer believe the security and protection of our children is up to Internet service providers, the government, police, schools, or other organizations. Parents and caregivers have to realize their role in protection of children extends to digital environments."
The AICET Council summit is being provided October 30th to the 31st, on demand, meaning, registrants are able to view the summit at a time convenient to them over a 35-hour period. It is also priced to be affordable. Members of the AICET Council wanted to present the summit to as many parents, grandparents, caregivers, and professionals as possible. It is also described as user friendly. Charlene explained that she wrote Digital Supervision so that everyone would be able to apply it and keep our children safe. The Professional Admission registration provides a Certificate of Completion for Digital Supervision training, which enhances the portfolio for professionals, and for students training to be in a professional role.
