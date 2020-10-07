SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Lawsuit Filed Agaist Credit Acceptance Corporation
Investor Files Securities Class Action Alleging Company Mislead Shareholders; The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges CACC Shareholders to contact the Firm
Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) common stock between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The case is pending in the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, Case 2:20-cv-12698-LVP-EAS. Credit Acceptance investors have until December 1, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
— Timothy L. Miles
Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
On Friday, August 28, 2020, the Massachusetts Attorney General ("AG") filed a complaint against Credit Acceptance alleging that the Company made unfair and deceptive auto loans to consumers and engaged in unfair debt collection practices. Among other things, the complaint alleged that, since 2013, Credit Acceptance topped off the pools of loans that it packaged and securitized with higher risk loans. It further alleged that Credit Acceptance made high interest subprime auto loans that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to pay, thereby ignoring the likelihood that the borrowers would default on their loans.
On Monday, August 31, 2020, the Massachusetts AG issued a press release announcing the lawsuit and stating that the Company’s "unaffordable and illegal loans" caused borrowers "to fall into thousands of dollars of debt and even lose their vehicles."
On this news, Credit Acceptance’s share price fell $85.36, or 18%, to close at $374.07 per share on September 1, 2020, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Credit Acceptance was topping off the pools of loans that they packaged and securitized with higher-risk loans; (2) that Credit Acceptance was making high interest subprime auto loans to borrowers that the Company knew borrowers would be unable to repay; (3) that the borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the usury rate ceiling mandated by state law; (4) that Credit Acceptance took excessive and illegal measures to collect debt from defaulted borrowers; (5) that, as a result, Credit Acceptance was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties from various regulators or lawsuits; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Acceptance common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 1, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff
Credit Acceptance Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased Credit Acceptance securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
