Gov. Ivey Provides Hurricane Delta Update

Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 issued a State of Emergency ahead of approaching Hurricane Delta. Additionally, Gov. Ivey has issued a mandatory evacuation for all tourists and visitors who are currently visiting or planning to visit our coastal communities of Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Dauphin Island and the unincorporated area of Fort Morgan. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
