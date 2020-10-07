Romi Announces New Generation GL Series Turning Center

Romi New Generation GL Series 2-Axis Horizontal Turning Center

The GL Series features high power, torque and feed force, in addition to Romi’s trademark rigidity and precision attributed to the robust monoblock base.

ERLANGER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi has introduced the New Generation GL Series 2-Axis horizontal turning centers. The new machines are available in four models with maximum cutting diameters ranging from 11” (282 mm) to 19.3” (490 mm) and Z travel ranging from 23.6” (600 mm) to 47.2” (1,200 mm). Designed for medium to high production environments, the GL Series features notably high power, torque and feed force, in addition to Romi’s trademark rigidity and precision attributed to the robust “Romi-made” monoblock base.

Models include the GL250, GL300, GL350, and GL450. Each is constructed with durable roller ways on all axis to produce high rigidity. A built-in spindle motor with a chiller incorporated and direct drive servo-motors result in high response speed, accuracy, less vibration, and lower maintenance requirements. Chilling the motor increases life expectancy, and produces less thermal expansion.

The all-new GL Series comes standard with active thermal compensation to maintain consistent accuracy even as the machine temperature increases over the course of extended use. The tailstock is programmable and servo-driven. Position, speed, and force are determined directly via the Fanuc controller that reduces setup time.

Each model comes with a 12-station turret with a choice of fixed tools with a Romi disk, driven tools with a VDI or BMT disk, driven tools with Y-axis, or dual spindle with driven tools and Y-axis.

The CNC control features a Fanuc Oi-TF with 15” LCD touchscreen and Fanuc 32iB with 19” LCD touchscreen for dual spindle version machines and is the newest generation of Fanuc’s Series iHMI. It is designed to produce faster, more accurate performance for turning applications with separate areas on the main screen for planning, machining, improvements, and utilities. Functions are accessible with just two clicks. It comes standard with an ethernet interface, as well as a compact flash card and USB ports

Romi’s GL Series turning centers are all produced in Romi’s state-of-the-art facilities that maintain various safety and quality certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF 16949, and CE.

More details on Romi's new line of GL Series turning centers can be found on Romi’s newly designed website.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.

