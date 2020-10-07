Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Awarded the Recognition of Top Rated Lawyers In Tennessee (2020)
TOP RATED LAWYERS IN TENNESSEE (2020): Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Receives Recognition of Top Rated Lawyers In Tennessee
I am honored and humbled to have earned this this recognition and very proud to be recognized as a top lawyer in the State I was born, raised, educated and continue to reside and practice”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Registry has confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee has been awarded the recognition of Top Rated Lawyers In Tennessee (2020) by The Lawyers of Distinction. Commenting on this prestigious award Mr. Miles stated: “I am honored and humbled to have earned this this recognition and very proud to be recognized as a top lawyer in the state in which I was born, raised and would like to thank The Lawyers of Distinction and all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 19 years.”
— Timothy L. Miles
Mr. Miles is a native of Nashville, Tennessee whose practice focuses exclusively on representing investors in securities fraud class actions, shareholder derivative actions and corporate mergers and acquisitions class actions. Recently, Mr. Miles was recently awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles has maintained the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell since 2014, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. This rating is only awarded to approximately 10% of all attorneys across the United States, and is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory. Previously, Mr. Miles was awarded The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubbell® (2015). Mr. Miles also maintains an AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com, after first achieving this rating in 2018.
Additionally, Mr. Miles was recently selected for the second year in a row as a 2020 Top Rank Litigator and 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM. Last year, Mr. Miles was selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2019 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2019 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South. Mr. Miles is also member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is "extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria." Mr. Miles was also recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) and named as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America, a prestigious, invitation-only organization which recognizes the best lawyers in America.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recently awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
CONTACT:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
