A Breathtaking Single “Life is waiting - You better…” Written By Talented Twelve-Year-Old Kiara Shankar

Life is waiting - You better... La vie t'attends - Tu ferais mieux... (French Pop) Zindagi Pukare Tujhko ( Hindi Pop Music)

A pop single by sensational singer Primrose Fernetise and twelve-year-old talented songwriter/author Kiara Shankar that will take your breath away!

The euphonious voice of Primrose Fernetise and life-changing lyrics by the young talent Kiara Shankar will make this single a great hit. Their amazing work on this single is highly commendable!” — VIKI Publishing®

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most promising musical artists, Primrose Fernetise, is set to make a name for herself in the music scene with the amazing lyricism by Kiara Shankar. The talented artists present their new single, “Life is Waiting - You better…” The pop track delivers an atmospheric production with feel-good instrumentation and uplifting vocals. The emotion-drenched vocal adorns the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn. “Life is Waiting - You better…” will capture anyone from the first note and leave people wanting more. The single will take listeners on a musical journey filled with life lessons and ecstasy of melody. Primrose Fernetise’s “Life is Waiting - You better…” " is a must-listen-to single as she is set to release more captivating music in 2020.

“Life is waiting - You better…” is planned for release in French, Spanish, and Hindi version as well. These singles will be releasing next month. Be on the lookout.

The release is through VIKI Publishing®, a collective that brings ideas to life through children's books, games, music, brand, and other facets of entertainment.

About Primrose Fernetise

Primrose Fernetise is a one-of-a-kind singer that is set to cement herself in the hearts of many. With a distinctive voice, Primrose Fernetise delivers a powerful aura on her music. Primrose’s style and sound differentiate her from many singers, as she will make heads turn instantly. With every release, Primrose will have listeners engulfed into the world she creates with her realness. Primrose Fernetise is an artist to keep an eye on and ear out for as she is set to leave an impact in the music industry for years to come.

She is a rising star who is aspiring to take the world by storm with her euphonious voice. Listen to Primrose's pop singles on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Napster, TikTok, iHeartRadio, and more music streaming platforms.

About Kiara Shankar

Kiara Shankar is an emerging artist, children’s book author, and songwriter originating from California. The young talented artist is quickly making waves in the scene with her talented writing abilities. The middle schooler radiates emotions through her words, like no one at that age can. A book author, her debut fiction Primrose’s Curse: A Fairytale of an Audacious Girl (published when she was eleven-year-old) was published in 10 different languages including English, Spanish, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, and more.

Kiara is currently working on Primrose’s Destiny, a sequel of Primrose’s Curse fiction book, and two more picture books, SpotZ The Frenchie®: He's been a naughty puppy and Avocado The Turtle. All three upcoming books of Kiara Shankar are planned for release in early 2021.

Moreover, Kiara's poem "A Deadly Star" was published at the national level in the writing contest book "A Celebration of Poets." The young writer has joined forces with her dad Vinay Shankar to support her songwriting and book-writing endeavor. This daughter-father duo is on a journey to deliver the best content to the music and reading community. A jack of all trades, Kiara Shankar is an artistic force that is set to cement herself in the entertainment industry for years to come.

