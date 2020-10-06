Veelo Technologies Sets New Standard with Conductive Metalized Nonwoven

VeeloVEIL from Veelo Technologies

VeeloVEIL, a metallized nonwoven advanced material, is now available in 3 mOHM/sq, 55 grams per square meter with >95% electrical uniformity.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veelo Technologies has set a new standard in the high-growth aerospace and defense composites protection market. The company’s VeeloVEIL, a metallized nonwoven advanced material, is now available in 3 mOHM/sq, 55 grams per square meter with >95% electrical uniformity in a 36” wide continuous product form. VeeloVEIL’s electrical conductivity and basis weight properties are unmatched by incumbent solutions, making it the highest performing composite protection material in the market.

At 3 mOHM/sq, VeeloVEIL offers twice the specific conductivity of expanded copper foil at 195 grams per square meter, and 7-150 times better performance than other available metallized nonwovens. Additionally, VeeloVEIL provides superior EMI shielding effectiveness, and is one of only a few products to meet the aerospace and defense industry’s most stringent Zone 1A Lightning Strike Protection requirement.

According to Mr. Larry Christy, Director of Research and Development at Veelo Technologies, “VeeloVEIL is lightest, most electrically conductive and electrically uniform advanced material, designed to protect composite air vehicles from electromagnetic effects as well as lighting strikes. Expanding our production capacity to a 36” continuous form allows VeeloVEIL to be used in a wider variety of applications.

Veelo Technologies President and CEO, Mr. Joe Sprengard went on to add, “US-based aerospace and defense customers are adopting VeeloVEIL into their programs of record because of performance, weight savings, and domestic sourcing. We also see new opportunities emerging due to the availability of our continuous substrate metallization technology. This allows customers to develop new products and applications for various growth markets.”

VeeloVEIL is available with tailored resistivities from 3-40 mOHM/sq and basis weights from 20-55 grams per square meter. It is available in dry reinforcement, film adhesive or surfacing film.

To learn more about VeeloVEIL visit the company’s website or contact them at 513.654.1012.

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company’s core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies’ advanced material solutions include electrically conductive materials that produce lightning strike protection and EMI shielding; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA) and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions for composite air vehicles.

The company’s team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense, and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials.