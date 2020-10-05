As Eviction Filings Resume, Tenants Demand More Protections

Landlords can begin filing evictions in San Diego housing court Monday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Landlords weren’t the only ones at the courthouse — a group of tenants also made the trip to housing court in downtown San Diego, saying a new state law meant to protect them doesn’t go far enough.
