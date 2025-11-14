Submit Release
Appeals Court Says Prosecution for 1994 Murder May Proceed

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in dismissing a murder prosecution based on a 27-year delay in bringing charges. One man—Steven Thomas—was successfully prosecuted in 1996 for the fatal stabbing two years earlier of Karl Senser during a robbery. But the San Diego District Attorney’s Office did not believe it had sufficient evidence to convict Leon Daniel McInnis who was believed to be Thomas’s accomplice.

