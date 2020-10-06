The big state budget bet that California officials made this summer appears to have gone bust after President Trump declared Tuesday he was ending talks with congressional Democrats on another coronavirus stimulus bill before the election.
Oct 6, 2020
You just read:
California suffers harsh budget blow as Trump ends coronavirus stimulus talks
