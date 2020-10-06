Ramp Closure Interstate 70 Yukon Exit - South Huntingdon Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of the westbound off ramp at Interstate 70 Exit 53 (Yukon) located in South Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County. The ramp closure will begin on Monday, October 12 at 12 am and will remain closed until Friday, November 27 at 12 midnight.

The closures will be in place to allow crews to perform complete reconstruction of the off ramp. Westbound traffic wishing to exit will use Exit 54 (Madison) to Route 3014 (Borough Line Road), Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) and Route 3010 (Wyano/Huntingdon Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

