Route 158 Reopened in Mercer County

​The bridge that carries Route 158 over Brandy Run in Mercer Borough and East Lackawannock Township near the entrance to Brandy Springs Park in Mercer County is reopened.

The roadway had been closed for a replacement project completed by PennDOT employees from the Mercer County facility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

