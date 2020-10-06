Rams Coach Sean McVay Says Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, Injury "Makes You Sick”

“It makes you sick because he’s such a great kid and such a special talent,” McVay said.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking to New York media on Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay practically portrayed how New York Giants fans looked watching Saquon Barkley tumble into the turf with a season-ending torn ACL.

“It makes you sick because he’s such a great kid and such a special talent,” McVay said. “I hate to see injuries like that occur, especially to such a special guy like him which I’m sure you guys all feel the same way I do.”

The Giants are averaging a league-worst 3.2 yards per carry, with and without Barkley. Giants running backs carried the ball 10 times against the San Francisco 49ers for a measly 17 yards on Sunday.

Of course, though, McVay followed his Barkley statement with the obligatory platitudes for the latest runny backs of the Giants crop.

“I think what you realize is especially as you get more experience in this league, there are great players that are ready to step up. There are great coaches, and you get humbled very quickly in this league if you think, ‘alright, they’re missing an All-Pro running back. They’re not going to be ready to go or have capable guys ready to step up.’ “ McVay said. “Dion Lewis has played a lot of really good football. They added Devonta Freeman. Wayne Gallman has made plays. We know what a capable backfield and a bunch of playmakers that you guys have, so we’re certainly not taking it lightly.”

Barkley was hurt as he ran toward the sideline Sunday in Chicago and was tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson. Barkley grabbed at the knee as he was headed to the ground. Barkley was later carted to the locker room and slammed his fist in disgust. He had four rushes for 28 yards before exiting. His season ends with 19 rushes for 34 yards and no touchdowns. It's now onto next season for Barkley, who becomes eligible for a contract extension at the end of this year. This naturally becomes a roadblock. He will face an extensive rehab with the goal of being back by the start of next season.

