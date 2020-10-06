Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F&G Commission to meet via conference call to decide on rule making proposals

Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet via conference call Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. MDT to decide on rule making proposals. People wishing to listen in on the meeting need to call to make arrangements at a Fish and Game Regional Office to attend. 

Each year, the commission considers rulemaking ideas that may arise from state or federal legislative action, federal regulatory change, citizen petition, or Fish and Game or commissioner initiative. Click on links to see more details about each agenda item. 

Action Items on the agenda for the commission include: 

 

