Virtual Event Set Thursday to Mark Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day in Hawaii

For Immediate Release: October 6, 2020

HONOLULU—Hawaii joins the nation in celebrating the sixth annual National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, which marks the growth of the industry by raising awareness of the benefits fuel cells and hydrogen technologies provide in generating reliable and resilient power, while increasing energy, environmental, and economic security. National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is observed annually on October 8, in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen – 1.008. Efficient, clean, and quiet, fuel cells generate electricity through a chemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen, without combustion.

Gov. David Ige issued a proclamation declaring October 8 Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day in Hawaii. The proclamation reflects nationwide efforts to promote National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day and highlights the growth of hydrogen and its ability to combat carbon emissions as a driving factors. The full proclamation can be found here.

The Hawaii Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies (HCATT) and Hawaii State Energy Office (HSEO), in partnership with the Blue Planet Foundation and Indo-Pacific Command, are hosting a virtual event to mark the occasion. The event showcases Hawaii-based hydrogen projects and includes a panel discussion with representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, the HSEO, Hawaii Gas and the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute. The event is open and complimentary to the public. For more information and to register, go to: bit.ly/hydrogenday

“Being on an island, we all know how important it is to combat climate change and do what we can to eliminate the use of fossil fuels. We need to accelerate our commitment to decarbonization and hydrogen is a big part of Hawaii’s sustainable future,” said HCATT Acting Director David Molinaro.

“It’s an honor to be celebrating the first Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day in Hawaii. We recognize that hydrogen and fuel cell play an important role in a secure, clean, and resilient energy future,” Molinaro added.

About HTDC (Hawaii Technology Development Corporation) HTDC is a state agency, attached to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). HTDC’s mission is to facilitate the development and growth of Hawaii’s high technology industry by developing a flourishing technology industry that produces quality, high-paying jobs for Hawaii residents. HTDC is providing capital, building infrastructure and developing talent to foster innovation and diversify Hawaii’s economy. www.htdc.org

About HCATT (Hawaii Center for Advanced Transportation Technologies) HCATT is a program administered through the HTDC. HCATT is committed to inspiring and transforming Hawaii’s clean energy future through hydrogen research, demonstration and education. Through a partnership with the Air Force and the State of Hawaii, HCATT helps to advance hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in military and commercial applications.

