Pettis County Man Pleads Guilty to Medicaid Fraud, Must Pay $6,000 in Restitution

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that on September 8, 2020, Sherwin D. Marshall pled guilty to the class D felony of Violations Involving Health Care Payments in the Circuit Court of Pettis County.

Marshall submitted false time sheets for allegedly receiving personal care services. No services were ever provided. Marshall convinced a health care worker to participate in his scheme, who was prosecuted as a co-defendant. Marshall received the payments that he fraudulently caused to be paid by Medicaid. Upon his plea of guilty, Marshall was sentenced to 5 years in the Department of Corrections, with execution of sentence suspended, placed on probation for 5 years with special conditions, and ordered to pay $6,181.06 in restitution to Medicaid.

This case was prosecuted by the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Assistant Attorney General Brad Crowell and Investigator Crystal Lewis, and with the assistance of the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit.

The Missouri MFCU receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,818,808 for Federal fiscal year 2021. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $939,601 is funded by the State of Missouri.

###