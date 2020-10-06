Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound US-2/US-41/M-35 traffic detoured for Escanaba water main repairs starting Wednesday

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Delta

HIGHWAY: US-2/US-41/M-35

CLOSEST CITY: Escanaba

START DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

PROJECT: The City of Escanaba is making repairs to its water main beneath US-2/US-41/M-35 between Danforth Road and 14th Avenue North, requiring closure of the highway and a detour for southbound traffic. For more information on the work, contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-1301.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for southbound US-2/US-41/M-35 traffic on Danforth Road and North 30th Street. Northbound traffic will be maintained on US-2/US-41/M-35.  

