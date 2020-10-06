ANNUAL BEST IN DRAG SHOW DRIVE IN EDITION AT THE ROSE BOWL IN PASADENA ON SUNDAY OCTOBER 18th

Legendary Benefit Includes Celebrity Judges And SIX Gorgeous Gals Competing For This Year’s Crown

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best in Drag Show, benefiting Aid for AIDS, a program of Alli-ance for Housing and Healing, has moved to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and it’s a drive-in show this year! 100% of the proceeds from the outrageous and legendary beauty pageant spoof help prevent homeless-ness and hunger for men, women, children and families living with HIV/AIDS throughout Los Angeles County.

This year’s show has been re-imagined as a drive-in experience to provide more laughs that ever before and to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe. This year’s hosts are Patrick Rush and Kay Sedia. Celebrity judges announced to date are – Jamie Lee Curtis, Melanie Griffith, Lana Parrilla (Once Upon A Time), Kathy Kinney (The Drew Carey Show) Thomas John (The Thomas John Experience Alaska (Winner, Season 2 RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars) William (Emmy Award Winning Makeup Artist and RuPaul’s Drag Race Sea-son 4 Contestant) Katya Zamo (Top 20 of All Drag Race Superstars) and Kelly Osborne.The six gorgeous gals competing for the crown in the hilarious and glamorous show directed and produced by Jeffrey Drew are Antonio Ford-Martinez, Danny Godoy, Julian Guerrero, Kevin Hawkins, Peter Korth and Drew Schwier-man.

Gates open at 6pm and Showtime is 7pm at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103

ABOUT BEST IN DRAG SHOW

Created in 1989 by Alexis Pittman and a small group of friends in his West Hollywood living room, the Best in Drag Show, then called Battle for the Tiara, came to fruition. The first event raised $400 collected from 20 people, and the show was subsequently moved to larger venues due to its increasing popularity. The current version of the show has run since 2003 and has raised over $6 million to support the work of Alliance for Housing and Healing’s flagship program, Aid for AIDS. The show is produced by an army of extraordinarily talented volunteers and staff from Alliance for Housing and Healing. This year sponsors include Michael Pat-rick King and Craig Fisse, Steve and Kathy Needleman, Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, Bank of America, Denis Cagna and Carlos Medina, Gilead Sciences, Barbara Jacobs Events, Kraut Law Group. Fresh Corn Grill, Awakening Recovery, Wells Fargo Bank and Wimmer and Associates.

ABOUT ALLIANCE FOR HOUSING AND HEALING

Alliance for Housing and Healing sees housing as a structural intervention against the spread of HIV/AIDS and as a platform for healthcare, and are passionate about providing a broad continuum of high-quality care to those living with HIV/AIDS that reinforces residential stability. Whether a group residence with 24/7 care for those who are too ill to live on their own, safe subsidized apartments for individuals and families with a second diagnosis, or emergency financial assistance to pay rent and utility bills for those who are facing evic-tion and homelessness, Alliance for Housing and Healing is dedicated to improving outcomes for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County. For more information: www.alliancehh.org



For Best in Drag Show tickets and more information, please visit www.bestindragshow.org