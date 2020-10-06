Alliance for Housing and Healing Announces Vanguard Award Honorees for 2020

Paul Hastings’ David M. Walsh, Epstein Becker Green’s Robert Pepple and Mor-rison & Foerster honored for Their Outstanding Commitment to Public Service

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance for Housing and Healing presents its annual Vanguard Awards to outstanding individuals and organizations that provide extraordinary service to the organization.

“This year’s honorees have gone above and beyond in providing pro bono legal services, support and leader-ship, and they have helped to build for the Alliance a secure framework for our success. A Vanguard is one who goes ahead to lead the way for others. We are honored that Mr. Walsh and Mr. Pepple are our Vanguards to the future”, said David Stamper, Board president of Alliance for Housing and Healing.

“As a former board member, longtime supporter and pro bono legal advisor, Dave Walshhas been in our growth over the past 30 years. We could not have done it without his support. Two years ago, Dave brought in Morrison & Foerster and enlisted the assistance of Robert Pepple and his firm, Epstein Becker Green. “Robert was truly relentless in his commitment to our future. The MoFo team was instrumental in working through difficult legal issues. I could not be more grateful” said Terry Goddard, Executive Director of Alliance for Housing and Healing.

Previous recipients of the Vanguard Award have included actress Molly Shannon, entrepreneur Brain Stevens, Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis and entertainer Kathy Griffin.

ABOUT ALLIANCE FOR HOUSING AND HEALING

Alliance for Housing and Healing sees housing as a structural intervention against the spread of HIV/AIDS and as a platform for healthcare, and are passionate about providing a broad continuum of high-quality care to those living with HIV/AIDS that reinforces residential stability. Whether a group residence with 24/7 care for those who are too ill to live on their own, safe subsidized apartments for individuals and families with a second diagnosis, or emergency financial assistance to pay rent and utility bills for those who are facing evic-tion and homelessness, Alliance for Housing and Healing is dedicated to improving outcomes for low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County. For more information: www.alliancehh.org