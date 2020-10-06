Tanjo CEO Richard Boyd Selected to Instruct Course for AI Academy for Marketers

CARRBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanjo AI, the award-winning artificial intelligence and machine learning company dedicated to enriching human and machine interaction, announces its CEO and co-founder, Richard Boyd is teaching an online course, “How to Use Data Exhaust and Machine Learning to Model Behavior,” for the AI Academy for Marketers. Presented by the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, the Academy is an on-demand, online education platform aimed at empowering marketers to understand and implement AI at their organizations.

Mr. Boyd’s course focuses on how marketers can smartly use machine learning and data exhaust to develop simulations of customer personas and synthetic populations to gain deeper insights and drive actionable innovation.

“I am honored to be an instructor for the AI Academy for Marketers,” says Boyd. “Now, more than ever, marketers need to accelerate their AI marketing technology strategy to maximize ROI. This course enables marketers to understand the transformative value of simulations in marketing both in theory and in practical applications.”

“AI Academy for Marketers is designed to make AI actionable and approachable for marketers, and features 25+ courses and five certifications,” says Institute Founder and CEO, Paul Roetzer. “The Academy was made possible by incredible contributions from dozens of marketing and AI experts, like Richard, who believe in our mission to make marketing more intelligent, and more human.”

For more information or to register for the AI Academy for Marketers, please visit https://www.marketingacademy.ai.

About Tanjo

Tanjo is an award-winning artificial intelligence and machine learning company dedicated to achieving balance between human and machine interaction to optimize outcomes. Serving multiple industries from healthcare and education to financial and consumer market research, Tanjo helps customers gain greater business insight and drive actionable innovation. With the Tanjo Enterprise Brain, customers can better harness and maintain organizational knowledge to prepare for digital transformation. With Tanjo Animated Personas (TAP), marketers can test product concepts and messaging to an unbiased group of digital stand-ins that represent their customers’ true values and interests. Tanjo prides itself on delivering attainable machine learning-based platforms that offer customers a 10x or more return-on-investment.

About Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute

Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute is an online education and conference business that makes AI approachable and actionable to marketing leaders around the world. The Institute hosts the annual Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) in Cleveland, Ohio, and runs the AI Academy for Marketers online education platform and community. Learn more at https://www.marketingAIinstitute.com/.