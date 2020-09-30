APTech Announces ICC DevCon 2020: The Future of Color Management

ICC Devcon 2020 The Future of Color Management

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reston, VA (September 30, 2020) —The Association for PRINT Technologies, (APTech) announces ICC DevCon 2020, the International Color Consortium Developers Conference will be held on-line as a series of six webinars during November 2020 and January 2021. DevCon2020 will include talks from international researchers, presentations from ICC members on implementing advanced colour management solutions, and an extended hands-on workshop on using iccMAX.

With the publication in 2019 of ISO 20677, ICC's next generation colour management architecture, the stage is set for a major rethink of colour management. In response to new hardware technology and new user requirements, researchers and developers have been working on colour management solutions that aim to quantify and reproduce visual appearance beyond the diffuse, 2D colorimetry supported in ICC v4. New developments are arising in the measurement and modelling of appearance, in lighting and display technology, the production of complex gonio-chromatic surface effects, combined with a move towards colour matching for individual observers instead of a 'one colour fits all' approach.

ICC DevCon 2020 will focus on these new and emerging developments and how they can be implemented in a colour managed workflow. ICC invites presentations on recent work on topics including HDR imaging, BRDF (and other directional models of appearance), colorimetric observers and illuminants, measurement and modelling of appearance, the reproduction of complex surface properties such as gonio-chromatism, fluorescence and texture. It will also focus on key application areas of the future, such as multi-colour 2D and 3D printing, cultural heritage, and web and broadcast imaging.

Participants will learn about:

● the latest research in advanced colour management topics

● recent implementations of advanced solutions in iccMAX

● how to use iccMAX in your own projects

“With this essential event held just once every two years, ICC DevCon 2020 offers attendees a tremendous opportunity to learn the very latest solutions in color management from the experts—experienced developers and users in the imaging, printing and publishing color community,” says APTech President Thayer Long. “Most importantly, in addition to the new knowledge they gain, attendees will be able help to grow their businesses armed with the skills to work more efficiently and productively,” he continued.

For complete information about ICC DevCon 2020, and to register, visit: http://www.color.org/DevCon/devcon2020/registration.xalter.

For a detailed listing of the event, please visit: http://www.color.org/DevCon/devcon2020/index.xalter

About the Association for PRINT Technologies (APTech)

APTech provides a forum to inspire the development of new and valuable print products. We educate, provide market research, and foster collaboration between those who create and those who make. We are the industry association that is focused entirely on the future of print. Our members are the creative minds that love to innovate, and the leaders who stand ready to build the future. We facilitate the evolution of physical experiences in our increasingly digital lives. For complete information about the association, its programs, and its member companies, visit www.PRINTtechnologies.org or phone: 703.264.7200.

About the International Color Consortium (ICC)

The ICC is an organization established for the purpose of creating, promoting, and encouraging the standardization and evolution of an open, vendor-neutral, cross-platform color management system architecture and components. The work of the ICC shall be made available to the public and encouraged for adoption by all relevant suppliers of the “color” industry. Where appropriate, ICC documents will be forwarded to national and international standards organizations. For complete information about the ICC, visit: www.color.org or dorf@aptech.org.