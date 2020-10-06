Virtual public meeting scheduled for Hwy 210 pedestrian crossing in Sawyer (Oct. 5, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 3:30 p.m. to describe pedestrian crossing safety improvements at Highway 210 and Mission Road in Sawyer.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. A virtual meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. There will be time for questions after the presentation. To access the virtual meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3jiKeOm. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 565 2596. For those unable to attend the public meeting, a recording will be posted on social media and available by contacting pippi.mayfield@state.mn.us.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this email or event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast.

