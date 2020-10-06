Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Hwys 59 and 14 slope repairs complete (Oct. 6, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation project on U.S. Highways 59 and 14 in Lyon, Murray and Redwood counties is complete.

The project included slope stabilizations and road embankment repair work at the following locations.

  • U.S. Highway 14 near “Mudeking Hill” (south side of highway)
  • U.S. Highway 14 near the Tracy Golf Course
  • U.S. Highway 14 in Revere (north side of highway)
  • U.S. Highway 59 near the Slayton Golf Course (east side of highway)
  • U.S. Highway 59 near Garvin Hills (failures on both sides of highway)

Benefits of the project include the preservation of roadway embankments and improved drainage. The project cost $1.3 million and the contractor was Carl Bolander and Sons, LLC.

For more information about the project, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy59hwy14slopes.

