Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual trapping workshop

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to trap furbearers in Iowa.

This virtual workshop consists of two separate online knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient trappers.

“For those interested in trapping furbearers, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for trapping such as history, fur market trends, regulations, proper equipment, techniques and fur handling.

The course is geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space is limited so register right way to ensure your spot.

The workshop is split into two courses. The first course will be held Oct. 20 and cover trapping history, trapping regulations and trapping as a management tool. The second course will be held Oct. 22 and cover trapping strategies, nuisance trapping, and fur handling. Participants can sign up for either or both courses. For more information and to begin the registration process visit:

Course 1: Oct. 20 - https://www.register-ed.com/ events/view/163033

Course 2: Oct. 22 - https://www.register-ed.com/ events/view/163034

The program is provided by the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters and trappers due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.