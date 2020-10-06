Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
She Goes Outdoors releases birding box

She Goes Outdoors has partnered with the Audubon Society, Kansas Ornithological Society, and The Wild Bird Habitat Store for this month's release – a birding box.

These subscription boxes are designed to develop and expand outdoor skills. Box themes will change seasonally. Each box is packed full of gear, educational resources, field guides, and more for only $50 -including shipping and handling. A single purchase will get you one skilled focused box. You pick and choose what boxes you want to purchase based on what skills interest you most.

Purchase your box now at SGoOutdoors.com.

  • Sign up by Oct. 23 for the November 2020 box highlight birding.
  • Each item in the box is accompanied by a lesson on proper use and an invitation to an exclusive virtual workshop on the highlighted topic.
  • The first 100 boxes sold will receive a custom She Goes Outdoors vinyl sticker.
  • Future planned subscription box topics include: outdoor cooking, pollinators, and fishing.

