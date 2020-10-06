Fishing Regulations relaxed at Lake Ahquabi and Hooper Lake in Warren County

Indianola - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has relaxed the fishing regulations at Lake Ahquabi and Hooper Lake in Warren County to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the lakes are drained in mid-summer 2021.

During draw-down the DNR will repair outlet structures at both lakes and eliminate Gizzard Shad from Lake Ahquabi. In addition, the DNR plans to renovate the fishing pier, enhance fish habitat and is exploring the feasibility to remove sediment in targeted areas and stabilize the eroded shoreline. These projects will coincide with infrastructure and campground improvements at Lake Ahquabi State Park to minimize the impact to recreation and park use.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Lake Ahquabi and Hooper Lake. Any number of fishing poles or jug fishing is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules. Trot lines will be allowed (name and address must be attached), however lines may not be set across the entire water body. Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances are not allowed.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Lake Ahquabi and Hooper Lake will be in effect until the DNR begins draining the lakes in mid-summer 2021. Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie, bluegill, and redear sunfish.

It is illegal to sell fish or introduce any live fish, except for hooked bait, into public waters. All water must be drained from water-related equipment when leaving a water access, including live wells and bait buckets. Drain plugs, bailers and valves must remain removed or open during transport.

The DNR will restock both lakes in 2023.