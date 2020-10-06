​​Contractor to Set Beams Tomorrow at Route 74 Bridge over Letort Spring Run in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County

Bridge will be restricted to a single lane with brief stoppages under flagging

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT contractor is scheduled to set 10 prestressed box beams tomorrow, Wednesday, October 7, at a bridge replacement project on Route 74 (High Street) over Letort Spring Run in Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County.

Work will begin at 7 AM and is expected to be completed in one day, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under flagging during this operation. Traffic will be stopped in both directions for up to 10 minutes while each beam is set. Motorists should expect delays.

This work is part of a bridge replacement project that includes the design of the new structure, coordinated utility work, removing the existing 83-year-old two-span concrete T-beam bridge and replacing it with a two-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge under staged construction, installation of erosion and sediment control measures, drainage work, roadway approach construction, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc. of the Village of McAlisterville, Juniata County, is the prime contractor on this $2,598,847 project.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018