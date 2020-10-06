Bridge Closure Route 1060 (Bridge Street) - Bell Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of the Salina Bridge located on Route 1060 (Bridge Street) located in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will begin on Monday, October 12 and will continue until Thursday, November 12, weather permitting.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the bridge consisting of deck repairs, steel repairs and other miscellaneous work. A marked detour will be in place using Route 1060 to Route 981 to Route 156 into Armstrong County and then Route 2040, Route 2045 and Route 2047.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###