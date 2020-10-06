Route 1013 Saxonburg Boulevard Improvements begin Wednesday in O’Hara Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Saxonburg Boulevard (Route 1013) in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, October 7 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Saxonburg Boulevard between Fugger Road and Fancioni Lane weekdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Friday, October 23. Self-regulating stop signs will assist motorists through the work zone. PennDOT crews will conduct masonry wall repairs, drainage improvements and other miscellaneous repairs.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

