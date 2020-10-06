CFO Jimmy Patronis: 2020 U.S. Census Deadline Extended, Participate Today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the deadline for submission of the 2020 U.S. Census was extended until October 31, 2020, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis continues to encourage Floridians to participate and ensure a bright future for Florida. Every year, census data informs federal funding for more than 100 programs, including school lunches, highway construction, and education.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “With the deadline for 2020 U.S. Census submissions extended until the end of October, Floridians should take advantage of this time now to ensure you and your family are counted. Participating in the U.S. Census is vital to supporting Florida’s future as the data collected not only serves as the basis for fair political representation, it also plays a major role in determining the amount of funding that state and local communities receive from the federal government for the next decade. Census data is also critical for emergency response efforts as well as it helps emergency managers and first responders better understand disaster resource needs in our state.

“Many Florida Panhandle communities continue to lag in response rate compared to Central and South Florida counties, and it's vital that we have the entire state participate. I’m urging all Floridians to take just a few minutes and visit my2020Census.gov now to ensure a bright future for Florida.”

For questions and more information about the 2020 U.S. Census, visit my2020Census.gov.

