The Best PC based CRM Software for 2020 integrates Dialing on Softphone, Android and iPhone
DejaOffice is the only PC based CRM where you can click an icon on your PC to demon dial your customer using your office Softphone, Android or iPhone!
The key to CRM adoption is the speed of call handling. The faster your CRM, the better the call notes. DejaOffice integrates Softphone and Cell Phone dialing with a lightning fast PC Windows App.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has recently enhanced DejaOffice PC CRM to include automatic dialing using your softphone on your PC and also your smartphone. This feature is a flash from the past, where you can click and dial customer after customer to engage them in sales. Use a headset to quickly call and interact with your customers without ever touching your phone. DejaOffice is the only PC based CRM that includes sync to well rated Android and iPhone Apps. It is available as a one-time purchase for as low as $50 per user.
“The key to CRM adoption is the speed at which a sales person can handle customer calls,” says Wayland Bruns, CEO at CompanionLink. “The faster your CRM is, the better the call notes will be. DejaOffice optimizes this interaction by integrating Softphone and Cell Phone dialing with a lightning fast Windows App. People in the office can easily schedule field technicians, new customers can be transmitted to phones, and consolidated reports can summarize the day’s activities. DejaOffice adds Outlook Email to the CRM flow to give agility to the entire organization without the need for everyone to have an expensive Microsoft Office license.
DejaOffice uses local data on premise, and also uses local data on Android and iPhone. This makes it the only CRM tool that does not need an active internet connection for use. Small businesses in rural areas, and also in large cities where internet is spotty, find it effective to use their CRM even when not connected. DejaOffice does not share your valuable customer information with advertising giants like Google and Facebook.
DejaOffice PC CRM Pro sells as a 5-user license for $199. 95 as a one-time price; which is $40 per user. Each user can have a unique login and can password their login. Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes can be assigned to a co-worker or unassigned and visible to everyone. Any user can see their own Calendar, or can view all Calendars. When a Contact or Event is private, only the logged in user will see it. It is still synchronized to their Phone but not to anyone else’s device.
DejaOffice is sold with an optional RunStart setup with data transfer for $49, or Premium Support for $129. Both services allow a tech to log in your computer and set things up exactly as you need. It is very common for CompanionLink technicians to set your office up by importing from discontinued products like Business Contact Manager. DejaOffice PC CRM is easy to install and very fast. A typical migration of 5000 contacts and five-user calendar can be done in less than an hour.
About DejaOffice
DejaOffice is created by CompanionLink® Software, Inc. a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones. CompanionLink has released DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink also white-labels their software, supporting branded PC and Mobile Apps that synchronize Calendar, Contacts, and Tasks from Outlook to Web. Founded in 1987 CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www. dejaoffice.com.
CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners
