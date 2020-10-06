Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New grant opportunity for victim services in Black communities

The Office of Crime Victims Advocacy is accepting applications to help address emergent victim service needs in the Black community. This is an open, ongoing funding opportunity. Staff will review applications as they are received. The funding opportunity will remain open as long as funds are available.

Eligible applicants are non-profit or governmental organizations that are by and for the Black community. This means that the organization must have a primary mission and history of serving the Black community and must be culturally based, directed, and substantially controlled (led) by the Black community. This could include faith-based non-profits such as churches or mosques.

Click here for the application

Applications will be accepted through July 1, 2021, and all funds must be used by Sept. 30, 2021.

Contact Trisha Smith with any questions: trisha.smith@commerce.wa.gov

