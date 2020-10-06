Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Emily Doughty

Maine DOE Team member Emily Doughty is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team. Learn a little more about Emily in the brief question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

As the Educator Effectiveness Coordinator, I work closely the Higher Education and Educator Support Services Team on initiatives related to educator recruitment, retention, and recognition. This includes overseeing Rule Chapter 180, collaborating with Higher Education partners, fostering opportunities for leadership development, strengthening mentor programs, and acting as a Department liaison for a variety of educator recognition programs (Maine Teacher of the Year, Milken Educator Award, RISE Award, and Educator Talent Pool).

What do you like best about your job?

While there are many aspects of my work that I love, my favorite has been the opportunity to meet so many educators and educational advocates over the past few years. It has been an absolute pleasure learning from colleagues, teachers, support staff, school leaders, higher education faculty, and community partners. I firmly believe that education should not happen in a silo and that the best outcomes for students come when everyone is working toward a common goal. I have a deep appreciation for the work that those in the field do each day to support Maine students.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

In a normal year, I would spend my spare time being a tourist in my own state. As someone who moved to Maine from “away”, I still have so much of the state that I have yet to see!

While I have remained closer to home this year, I enjoy spending time with my husband, tending to our garden, hiking new trails, frequenting farmer’s markets, playing backyard volleyball, and visiting my grandparents on Damariscotta Lake.