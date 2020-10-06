MDC awards grant funding for community forest improvements
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently awarded $366,446 to Missouri communities through its Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grant program. TRIM grants offer cost-share funding for government agencies, schools and nonprofit groups to manage, improve or conserve trees on public lands.
“TRIM grants help communities with tree management-related activities that help keep neighborhood trees healthy and thriving,” said MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah. “Grant funds are matched by each grant recipient to help with tree inventories, pruning, planting, removals, and educational programs.”
Trees in in Missouri cities and towns provide an amazing number of benefits. They reduce air and water pollution, impact heating and cooling costs, and increase real estate values. They can improve physical and mental health and are even associated with reduced crime rates. Trees and green spaces help get people outside, fostering active living and neighborhood pride.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has really shown us how valuable our outdoor spaces are for our physical and mental well-being, and trees are a huge part of that,” said Hinnah. “Whether you are relaxing with your family at a park or getting some exercise on a local trail, you are benefiting from well-managed trees this program supports.”
Many of this year’s grant recipients will use funding to conduct tree inventories, which are a critical first step in managing community forests. Counting the number of trees, tracking what species, and what condition the trees are in can help communities better plan for taking care of them.
MDC has awarded 41 grants this year. TRIM grant recipients for 2020 include:
- City of Hermann—Education, Planting, $10,000
- City of Gladstone—Removal, $10,000
- County of Clay—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000
- City of Crestwood—Inventory, $10,000
- City of Rolla—Inventory, Removal, $10,000
- City of Joplin—Pruning, $10,000
- Little Creek Nature Center—Inventory, Education, $5,750
- City of Brentwood—Planting, $10,000
- St. Louis/East Central MCFC—Education, $10,000
- City of Kansas City—Inventory, $10,000
- City of Ash Grove—Removal, Planting, $9,254
- City of Perryville—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000
- City of Wildwood—Planting, $9,885
- University of Missouri-Landscaping Services—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000
- City of Warrensburg-- Removal, Education, Planting, $6,834
- Springfield Tree City USA Advisory Committee—Nursery Establishment, $10,000
- Heartland Conservation Association—Inventory, Education, $10,000
- City of Glendale—Inventory, Removal, Planting, $8,041
- Truman State University—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000
- City of Parkville—Removal, Pruning, $7,320
- City of Sedalia—Inventory, Pruning, Education, Planting, $10,000
- Viva Cuba, Inc.—Removal, Education, Planting, $10,000
- City of Kirksville—Planting, $10,000
- City of University City—Inventory, $9,437
- City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation—Inventory, $4,875
- City of Shrewsbury—Pruning, Education, Planting, $4,930
- Northwest Missouri State University—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $9,811
- City of Bridgeton—Inventory, $5,454
- City of Manchester—Inventory, Education, Planting, $9,783
- City of Farber—Inventory, Removal, Pruning, $4,341
- Forest ReLeaf of Missouri—Education, $10,000
- Poplar Bluff Park Department—Planting, $7,044
- Bridging the Gap, Inc.—Education, Planting, $10,000
- City of Bel-Nor—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000
- City of Liberty Parks & Rec Dept—Pruning, Education, $5,250
- City of St. Charles Parks & Rec Dept—Removal, Pruning, $10,000
- City of Ladue—Removal, Pruning, $10,000
- Pasadena Park—Inventory, Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000
- Pasadena Hills—Removal, Pruning, Planting, $10,000
- Downtown Marceline—Removal, Education, Planting, $8,438
- University of Missouri-St. Louis—Removal, Pruning, $10,000
For more information, visit MDC’s website at www.mdc.mo.gov/trim.