Conduct Board Files Disciplinary Reports

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced the filing of seven disciplinary case reports with the Ohio Supreme Court.

Six reports recommend discipline for attorneys charged with professional misconduct.

One report recommends imposition of an impairment suspension.

The parties in each case will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s report and recommendations with the Court. If objections are filed, the case will be scheduled for oral argument. No oral argument is scheduled in reinstatement proceedings, and objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendations, may be obtained by clicking on the link for each case.

Allen County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Jerome Riley Doute (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1195 Recommendation: Six-month suspension, stayed

Delaware County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Christopher James Burchinal Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1206 Recommendation: Permanent disbarment

Franklin County

Columbus Bar Association v. Lawrence Edward Winkfield Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1205 Recommended sanction: Permanent disbarment

Licking County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Jonea Marie Shade Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1194 Recommended sanction: Impairment suspension

Lorain County

Lorain County Bar Association v. James Lee Lindon Supreme Court Case No. 2019-0216 Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension

Lorain County Bar Association v. Christina Nicole Vagotis Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1193 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Medina County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Richard Barbera Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1199 Recommended sanction:18-month suspension, 12 months stayed