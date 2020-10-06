Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,239 in the last 365 days.

Warner Releases Weekly Voter Participation Data for Nov. 3 General Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation. In addition, he is using the opportunity to remind eligible West Virginia residents that they have one week to register to vote or update their registration to participate in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Data as of Oct. 6, 2020:

  • Statewide absentee ballots requested: 108,650

  • Statewide absentee ballots cast: 48,645

  • Registered voters: 1,256,339

Click here to view the absentee ballot statistics by county

As of today, 106,120 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which equates to 97.7% of ballots requested.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted. Voters may request a ballot online using the absentee ballot application portal, by printing and mailing an application from GoVoteWV.com or by calling or writing their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

New Absentee Ballot Video Released

To assist voters who have requested an absentee ballot, Warner also released a new animated video with tips for filling out and returning an absentee ballot in West Virginia. The video is located below and can be watched on YouTube here.

Registered to Vote?

Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the voter registration deadline in order to participate in the upcoming election. Eligible voters can register to vote or update their registration online anytime at GoVoteWV.com.

For more information on how to vote in the upcoming election, including how to register to vote or update your registration, visit GoVoteWV.com.

You just read:

Warner Releases Weekly Voter Participation Data for Nov. 3 General Election

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.