Warner Releases Weekly Voter Participation Data for Nov. 3 General Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation. In addition, he is using the opportunity to remind eligible West Virginia residents that they have one week to register to vote or update their registration to participate in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Data as of Oct. 6, 2020:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 108,650

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 48,645

Registered voters: 1,256,339

Click here to view the absentee ballot statistics by county

As of today, 106,120 absentee ballots have been sent to voters, which equates to 97.7% of ballots requested.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted. Voters may request a ballot online using the absentee ballot application portal, by printing and mailing an application from GoVoteWV.com or by calling or writing their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

New Absentee Ballot Video Released

To assist voters who have requested an absentee ballot, Warner also released a new animated video with tips for filling out and returning an absentee ballot in West Virginia. The video is located below and can be watched on YouTube here.

Registered to Vote?

Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the voter registration deadline in order to participate in the upcoming election. Eligible voters can register to vote or update their registration online anytime at GoVoteWV.com.

For more information on how to vote in the upcoming election, including how to register to vote or update your registration, visit GoVoteWV.com.