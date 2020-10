TRANSGLOBE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF DEBT SETTLEMENT TRANSACTION

Transglobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has completed a debt settlement transaction.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRANSGLOBE INTERNET AND TELECOM CO., LTD.NEWS RELEASETRANSGLOBE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF DEBT SETTLEMENT TRANSACTIONVancouver, British Columbia October 6, 2020 – Transglobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd. (“Transglobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed a debt settlement transaction (the "Debt Settlement") pursuant to which it has issued, to certain creditors of the Company, an aggregate of 343,075,560 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at a deemed price of $0.001 per Common Share in settlement of an aggregate of $343,075.56 in indebtedness of the Company.In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsTransGlobe Internet and Telecom Co., Ltd108 West Cordova StreetVancouver, British Columbia, V6B 0G6Attention: Binyomin Posen, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and DirectorEmail: bposen@plazacapital.ca